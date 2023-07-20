Saquon Barkley Appears to Removes 'Giants' from Twitter Bio amid Contract Dispute

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Is Saquon Barkley hinting at a further split with a New York Giants?

The Pro Bowl running back appears to have removed "Giants" from his Instagram and Twitter bios after he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a multi-year contract by Monday's franchise tag deadline.

Barkley can now only play on a one-year deal in 2023. He has not yet signed his $10.1 million franchise tender.

Barkley previously appeared to comment on his failed long-term contract negotiations with the Giants on the day of the franchise tag deadline.

Barkley has the option of sitting out the 2023 season. Running back Le'Veon Bell sat out the entire 2018 campaign for similar reasons during a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"My leverage is I could say, 'f--- you' to the Giants, I could say, 'f--- you to my teammates,'" Barkley said Monday on "The Money Matters" podcast (h/t CBS Sports.) "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use."

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the Giants' final offer to Barkley was a three-year, $11-million AAV contract, with guarantees of between $22 and $23 million. Those numbers were "within $1 to $2 million on both ends of Barkley's reduced asking price," Dunleavy wrote.

Barkley is guaranteed $22.2 million over the next two seasons if he plays with the Giants on back-to-back franchise tags.