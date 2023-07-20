X

NFL

    Saquon Barkley Appears to Removes 'Giants' from Twitter Bio amid Contract Dispute

    Julia StumbaughJuly 20, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Is Saquon Barkley hinting at a further split with a New York Giants?

    The Pro Bowl running back appears to have removed "Giants" from his Instagram and Twitter bios after he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a multi-year contract by Monday's franchise tag deadline.

    Barkley can now only play on a one-year deal in 2023. He has not yet signed his $10.1 million franchise tender.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Saquon has removed Giants from his Twitter bio 👀 <a href="https://t.co/EWeHiOpWAa">pic.twitter.com/EWeHiOpWAa</a>

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Saquon Barkley removed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> from his social media bio.<a href="https://t.co/jZwZGyQ5Un">https://t.co/jZwZGyQ5Un</a> <a href="https://t.co/Moofo2JVdi">pic.twitter.com/Moofo2JVdi</a>

    Barkley previously appeared to comment on his failed long-term contract negotiations with the Giants on the day of the franchise tag deadline.

    Saquon Barkley @saquon

    It is what it is

    Barkley has the option of sitting out the 2023 season. Running back Le'Veon Bell sat out the entire 2018 campaign for similar reasons during a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    "My leverage is I could say, 'f--- you' to the Giants, I could say, 'f--- you to my teammates,'" Barkley said Monday on "The Money Matters" podcast (h/t CBS Sports.) "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use."

    Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the Giants' final offer to Barkley was a three-year, $11-million AAV contract, with guarantees of between $22 and $23 million. Those numbers were "within $1 to $2 million on both ends of Barkley's reduced asking price," Dunleavy wrote.

    Barkley is guaranteed $22.2 million over the next two seasons if he plays with the Giants on back-to-back franchise tags.

