Vikings' Jordan Addison Cited, Allegedly Drove Lamborghini 140 MPH in 55 MPH Zone

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was cited for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone Thursday in Minnesota.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement.

According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Addison was pulled over for speeding and reckless driving at around 3 a.m. He was not arrested.

