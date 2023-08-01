USWNT vs. Portugal: Top Goals and Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup

Photo by Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

The US women's national team wrap up group play Tuesday morning as they take on Portugal at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The defending world champs will need either a win or a draw against the Portuguese to advance to the knockout rounds following their first two matches against Vietnam (a 3-0 victory) and the Netherlands (a 1-1 draw).

Tuesday's set of matches will also decide the final group standings.

Here are the goals and highlights from the USWNT's final group stage matchup.

27' - USWNT's best chance so far. Lynn Williams fires straight at Portugal keeper Inês Pereira before blazing over the bar.