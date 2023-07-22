NBA Players with the Most Career Earnings Since 2000

0 of 8

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

During the last couple of decades, the NBA has become an especially large business. Media contracts, sponsorships and other revenue streams have led to teams and players collecting many billions of dollars.

And being a superstar player is awfully lucrative.

Since the 2000-01 season through the 2022-23 campaign, eight players have surpassed $300 million in total NBA earnings. That even includes two players who began their careers in the 1990s yet reached the impressive mark in post-2000 seasons anyway.

The list, which unsurprisingly ends with LeBron James, is strictly based on career NBA earnings and in ascending order.

All contract data is from Spotrac.