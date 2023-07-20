UVM Hockey Coach Todd Woodcroft Fired amid Alleged 'Inappropriate' Texts with Student

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

University of Vermont men's hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft has been relieved of his duties following an investigation that revealed the 50-year-old sent "inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries."

Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman announced the decision and named Steve Wiedler as the team's interim head coach in a statement released Tuesday.

"The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department. After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM's Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations. The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries.

"Earlier today, I met with the Men's Hockey team to inform them of my decision and to introduce Steve Wiedler as interim head coach for the 2023-2024 season. The team and I have tremendous confidence in Coach Wiedler's ability to successfully lead our program. He has played a major role in the recruitment and development of our current players and will step into this important role with the full support of our team and his Athletic Department colleagues."

Per Schulman (h/t Jacob Rousseau of the Burlington Free Press), the investigation lasted four months, and Woodcroft has been fired without pay.

Schulman also made clear that nothing transpired outside of the inappropriate text messages.

"The complaint was only about inappropriate text messages," Schulman said. "And I guess I do want to just be really clear that there was no allegations or indication of anything beyond inappropriate text messages."

Per Schulman, the text messages in question were with one student. The athletic director did not give any more details on the student or the content of the messages.

The allegation first came to light after an athletic department staff member received word of the conduct and reported it to UVM's Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity (AAEO) on March 16, per Rousseau. Among other responsibilities, that office conducts "thorough and impartial investigations of complaints of discrimination and harassment."

The investigation began later in March and concluded Monday. Woodcroft was then fired the following day.

Woodcroft was not placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per Schulman. However, a university spokesperson revealed to Katie Strang of The Athletic that Woodcroft was given numerous requests.

"(Woodcroft) was asked to have no contact with the individuals who made the report or participated as witnesses in the investigation and to work from home until the matter was resolved," the spokesperson said. "He honored these requests without any issues."

Woodcroft denied that he was under investigation in a July 7 remark to Strang.

Per Strang, Woodcraft was a guest coach at a Florida Panthers development camp in a guest coaching capacity last week. A Panthers spokesperson revealed to The Athletic on Tuesday that the team first learned of an investigation into Woodcroft when the firing news broke publicly.

Woodcroft's attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, released a statement to Strang and other reporters on the matter.

"We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process," Miltenberg told The Athletic.

"We strongly believe the University's decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades."

Woodcroft coached the team for three seasons, compiling a 20-55-9 record. He previously served as the Winnipeg Jets' assistant coach from 2016-2020. Previous stops included work as a scout for the Los Angeles Kings (2009-2013) and Calgary Flames (2013-2016). He is also the older brother of Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.