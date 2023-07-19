Ja Morant's Friend Davonte Pack Arrested on Assault Charge from 2022 Altercation

AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File

Davonte Pack, a longtime close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant, was arrested by Tennessee law enforcement on Wednesday for misdemeanor assault after he admitted to hitting a teenager at Morant's house last summer, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

Morant and Pack are both the subjects of an ongoing civil lawsuit stemming from the altercation.

In a statement to authorities, Morant admitted to hitting Joshua Holloway in an altercation that occurred at his residence in a suburb outside of Memphis on July 26, 2022. Morant claimed self-defense, saying that the then-17-year-old "checked the ball hard at his face," according to Holmes.

The lawsuit filed by Holloway accuses Morant and Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect and infliction of emotional distress, per Holmes. Morant, who has not faced criminal charges regarding the matter, filed a countersuit that accuses Holloway of slander, battery and assault.

Pack admitted during a deposition in May that he hit Holloway but he "did not feel threatened at the time he struck Holloway in the head area knocking him to the ground," per the Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant issued on July 10.

According to the warrant, "Investigators were provided with medical records dated July 27, 2022 that show Holloway sustained bodily injury to include a hematoma to the scalp, sore jaw and headaches in the area of where Pack struck him."

Pack is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning, per Holmes.

This isn't the first time Pack has been involved in an off-court issue tied to Morant. Pack's Instagram account showed the live video of Morant brandishing what appeared to be a gun, which resulted in a 25-game suspension for the two-time All-Star. Pack was also involved in a postgame altercation with the Indiana Pacers' traveling party on Jan. 29 that led to him being banned from Grizzlies home games for a year.