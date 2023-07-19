Perrion Winfrey Released by Browns; Woman Alleges She Was Threatened with Gun

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday they released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

According to Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek and Talia Naquin of Fox8 in Cleveland, Winfrey is being investigated by local police after a woman said he threatened her and a friend while he was in possession of a gun.

The report stated that two women said they saw Winfrey in a hotel lobby and one "yelled an insult to him when he didn't respond." The women said Winfrey then became angry and made a threat before showing he had a gun. The women alleged that they recorded part of the interaction on cellphone video.

Winfrey was not at the scene when police arrived. He has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

This comes a few weeks after Winfrey was the victim of an armed robbery in downtown Cleveland when he was confronted by a group of men with guns. Also, he was arrested in Harris County, Texas, in April on a misdemeanor assault charge after an alleged fight with his girlfriend.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Winfrey appeared in 13 games for the Browns last season and recorded 22 tackles, two passes defended and half a sack.



The Browns will continue to rely on veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Jordan Elliott as their starting defensive tackles. Cleveland will begin its training camp on Friday.