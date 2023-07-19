Report: Titans' Rashad Weaver No Longer Facing Assault Charge, Criminal Case Closed

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Criminal charges against Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver related to an alleged 2021 assault have reportedly been dropped.

According to Nick Suss of The Tennessean, court records show that a jury trial against Weaver was supposed to start Tuesday in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, but on June 28, the case was changed to "nolle prossed," which means the prosecutor is no longer pursuing charges and the case is dropped.

Weaver, who played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh, had been charged with misdemeanor simple assault in Pittsburgh one day before the Titans drafted him in 2021.

A criminal complaint stated that a woman was found lying on the ground, and one witness said Weaver had punched her, while another witness said they saw the woman fall, but did not see a punch.

One of the responding officers wrote that they did not see any injuries consistent with a punch.

Weaver, 25, was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, and he has appeared in 18 games for the Titans over two seasons. He is likely to compete with veteran pass-rusher Arden Key for a starting job across from Harold Landry in training camp.