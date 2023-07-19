Report: Tiger Woods No Longer Facing $30M Lawsuit from Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman

David Cannon/Getty Images

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against the PGA Tour star's estate, according to documents obtained by the New York Post.

The 39-year-old is dropping the case pending the result of her appeal of a judge's order to throw out a different lawsuit she filed against Woods that aimed to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2017 when she was an employee at Woods' South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter.

Herman initially filed a lawsuit against Woods' estate in October alleging that he had tricked her into leaving his Jupiter, Florida, home after their breakup despite the two having an oral agreement stating that she could continue to live on the property for another five years.

Herman said that she was tricked into leaving Woods' estate when she was told to pack a bag for a weekend trip to the Bahamas. When she arrived at the airport with her bags in hand, she said she was told that she had been locked out of the property and wouldn't see him again.

Woods' trust filed documents to dismiss Herman's complaint in November, stating that she was required to resolve any disputes through private arbitration.

A hearing for Herman's lawsuit was set for August, but the court document filed on June 29 revealed it had been canceled with Herman's dismissal of the suit, per the New York Post.

"The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods," the filing read, "and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration."

Shortly before the lawsuit's dismissal, Herman filed a second appeal after a Florida judge threw out her case that requested her to be released from the nondisclosure agreement on the grounds that Woods sexually harassed her. The judge deemed those allegations against Woods to be "vague and threadbare."

Woods and Herman had been dating for several years before their breakup in 2022.