Pat Fitzgerald Named as Defendant in Lawsuit Filed by Former Northwestern CFB Player

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Former Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald is among the defendants listed in a lawsuit filed by an anonymous former player who said the football program was negligent in allowing hazing to occur in the locker room, according to ESPN's Dan Murphy and Adam Rittenberg.

Northwestern, its board of trustees, university president Michael Schill, athletic director Derrick Gragg and former president Morton Schapiro are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

The attorney of the former player who filed the lawsuit told Murphy and Rittenberg that the player "was subjected to hazing that included sexualized acts and racial discrimination." He suited up for the Wildcats from 2018-22. The lawsuit also accuses Fitzgerald of taking part in "harassment, hazing, bullying, assault, and/or abuse of athletes," including the former player who filed the lawsuit, according to ESPN.

"It seems like the athletic department as a whole was culturally tainted in a way that permitted hazing, sexual harassment, [and] racial discrimination," Parker Stinar, one of the former player's attorneys, said.

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald last week following an investigation into hazing allegations made by a former player. Schill said in a statement at the time that much of the investigation would remain confidential, though he did reveal that 11 former or current players acknowledged hazing had occurred within the football program.

The university said in a press release that the hazing included "forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature" and that "no student suffered physical injury as a result."

Additionally, it said no "credible evidence" was found to suggest that Fitzgerald was aware of the hazing. Northwestern said he was fired "for his failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program."

Three players also told Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown and Cole Reynolds of the Daily Northwestern that the football program has a "culture of enabling racism" coming from both players and staff.

Additionally, a former player told Rittenberg earlier this month that Fitzgerald "absolutely failed" by not preventing hazing from occurring.

"Fitz absolutely failed by not intervening. Fitz knew, and he should have made it stop; and if he truly did not know, he should not be the head coach," the former player said. "Either way, he should not be the head coach, because he is not monitoring and protecting the safety and well-being of student-athletes."

Fitzgerald had served as head coach of the Wildcats since 2006. He led the program to a 110-101 record, 10 bowl games and two Big Ten championships in that span.

More football players and other athletes are expected to join the anonymous player's lawsuit in the near future, his attorneys told ESPN.