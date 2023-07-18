Alex Galchenyuk Apologizes to Coyotes After Arrest; Entered NHL, NHLPA Program

André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Veteran forward Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL and NHLPA's player assistance program after being arrested last week and subsequently having his contract terminated by the Arizona Coyotes, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Galchenyuk, who was arrested on July 9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a hit and run, also apologized to police for his "deeply disrespectful and despicable behavior," Kaplan added.

He wrote in a letter to the Scottsdale Police Department:

"My actions after drinking alcohol were not representative of who I am, but I must take responsibility for them and I hope to one day be able to show you that I am a better person than who you sadly encountered last week. What all of you do, putting your lives on the line to protect and serve others, is nothing short of selfless and heroic. I appreciate and respect each of you and I want you to know I will work on myself every day with the goal of one day being able to make amends and to try to earn your forgiveness."

Galchenyuk later confirmed the news on Twitter and apologized for his behavior:

The 29-year-old was arrested on charges of "private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating behavior" after crashing a car into a sign, uttering racial slurs toward an officer in training and threatening to have two officers killed, according to the police report.

While referencing connections to Russia, Galchenyuk allegedly said to responding officers, "I'm gunna chop you, your wife, your daughter" and "One phone call and you're all dead, your whole family, your blood line is dead," according to the police report.

Galchenyuk was with his father, Alex Galchenyuk Sr., at the time of his arrest. He was booked on misdemeanor charges and released the next day on his own recognizance.

The Coyotes announced July 14 that they had terminated Galchenyuk's one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 just 13 days after he agreed to the deal with the franchise:

"We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior. Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his Standard Player's Contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League.

"As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team's right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his Standard Player's Contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time."

Galchenyuk also wrote an apology letter to the Coyotes for his actions, according to Kaplan.

"I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down," he wrote. "My family was counting on me to be better, the Coyotes and the amazing Coyotes fans deserve better and the brave police officers who risk their lives to keep us safe deserve better."

Galchenyuk, who previously spent the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons in Arizona, has also played for the Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canadiens selected him with the third overall pick in the 2012 draft.

Galchenyuk appeared in only 11 games for the Avalanche during the 2022-23 season before being sent to the club's AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles, where he tallied 16 goals and 26 assists for 42 points in 42 games.