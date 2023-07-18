Teddy Hart Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop; Nephew of Bret and Owen

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Independent wrestler Teddy Hart, the nephew of Bret Hart and the late Owen Hart, was arrested last week after he was allegedly found in possession of ecstasy and steroids.

TMZ Sports reported Hart was pulled over in Titusville, Florida, on a traffic stop after he ran a red light. Police noticed Hart's car smelled of marijuana after pulling him over and conducted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in officers finding pills and powder that tested positive for MDMA and vials of anabolic steroids.

Hart was booked on felony counts of possession of MDMA and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was released from police custody on Saturday.

This was not his first encounter with police. In 2014, the 43-year-old was arrested on sexual assault charges that were later dropped. Three years later, he was arrested on charges of DUI, evading arrest and auto theft, but those charges were also later dropped.

In 2020, Hart was arrested on four different occasions for offenses ranging from possession of a controlled substance to assault to injuring "a child/elderly/disabled" person.

Once considered a high-level wrestling prospect—he was the youngest person to ever sign a WWE developmental deal, doing so at the age of 18 in 1998—Hart has derailed his career. He's been almost entirely confined to the independent circuit, with his initial WWE run ending in 2002 without a main-roster debut and a second stint with the company lasting only from 2006 to 2007.