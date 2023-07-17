Jason Friedman, Former Commanders Exec, Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Team

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A former employee has sued the Washington Commanders for defamation after he came forward to detail allegations of financial improprieties by the franchise, according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske.

Jason Friedman was a vice president of sales and customer service and testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in March 2022 the Commanders withheld ticket revenue.

Per Jhabvala and Maske, Friedman's attorneys said in their suit the team countered by "repeatedly and publicly calling him a liar, accusing him of committing the federal crime of perjury, and falsely implying that he was terminated as part of the Team's sexual harassment scandal that was being widely reported."

His lawyers added the alleged defamation has "devastated him personally and professionally." He's seeking $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

In his testimony, Friedman detailed one instance in which the Commanders allegedly collected $811,800 from ticket sales but only reported $721,600 to the NFL. He claimed the remaining $162,360 "would just go right into the owner's pocket and didn't have to be exposed to the NFL revenue sharing program."

Friedman also contended the Commanders attempted to withhold security deposits for fans whose seat licenses expired. He explained many fans would have forgotten they had paid the security deposit when they became eligible to collect it back. The Commanders would allegedly only refund the deposits if a fan requested theirs in writing.

The Commanders disputed Friedman's testimony once it came to light.

"There has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders," the team said in an April 2022 statement. "Those revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple."

Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, criticized the investigation into Washington as a whole and said Friedman "is not a reliable witness." Comer also implied Friedman had committed perjury.

"Rather than vet his claims, you publicly repeated them," he said of his Democratic colleagues. "As you are aware, under 18 U.S.C. 1001, it is a crime to knowingly and willfully make any materially false, fictious, or fraudulent statement or representation to Congress, including congressional staff."

Lisa Banks, one of Friedman's attorneys, said he "testified truthfully" and "will be vindicated both by the NFL's investigation and a court of law," per the Washington Post.

Friedman's statement comes as Dan and Tanya Snyder are in the process of selling the Commanders. While the Snyders announced in May they had entered into a purchase agreement with a group led by Josh Harris, the transaction has yet to be completed.

The NFL has also yet to conclude the investigation into the franchise and Daniel Snyder it launched in February 2022 following allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment.

