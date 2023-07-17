X

NHL

    Connor Bedard, Blackhawks Agree to Contract After Being No. 1 in 2023 NHL Draft

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 17, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 28: Connor Bedard speaks during an interview after being selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)
    John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that they agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard.

    Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks

    According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, the contract was inevitable, and the two sides decided to wait until Bedard's 18th birthday on Monday to make it official.

    Bedard is widely regarded as one of the best draft prospects in years, and he is expected to immediately make the Blackhawks roster as a key player for the 2023-24 season.

