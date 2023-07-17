Connor Bedard, Blackhawks Agree to Contract After Being No. 1 in 2023 NHL Draft

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that they agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard.

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, the contract was inevitable, and the two sides decided to wait until Bedard's 18th birthday on Monday to make it official.

Bedard is widely regarded as one of the best draft prospects in years, and he is expected to immediately make the Blackhawks roster as a key player for the 2023-24 season.

