Gervonta Davis Released From Jail After Plea Deal for 2020 Hit-And-Run

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis has been released from jail after serving a sentence related to a 2020 hit-and-run crash that injured four people, per Dylan Segelbaum of the Baltimore Banner.

"In an email, Mark Vernarelli, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, confirmed that Davis was released from custody," Segelbaum wrote.

Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Banner summarized the original sentence:

"Davis, 28, was sentenced May 5 after pleading guilty last year to being involved in a hit-and-run crash in 2020 that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. Handy ordered him to serve 90 days of home detention at the residence of his trainer Calvin Ford.

"He also has been ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, complete a program at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland and take part in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel."

However, Davis moved twice without permission after being ordered to stay at his trainer's house, which led judge Althea M. Handy to mandate on June 2 that he spent the rest of his 90-day sentence in prison, per Childs Walker and Dan Belson of the Baltimore Sun.

"Davis moved first to a hotel and then to Silo Point, a condominium complex at Locust Point, without permission," a spokesperson for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office told the Baltimore Sun.

He spent the rest of his sentence at the Baltimore City Detention Center, per CBS Baltimore.

Davis sent out this tweet on the day of his release:

The 28-year-old sports a 29-0 lifetime record after beating Ryan Garcia via seventh-round knockout in April. He currently holds the WBA (Regular) lightweight title.