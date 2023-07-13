Report: Northwestern Baseball HC Jim Foster Fired Amid Bullying, Abuse Allegations

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Turmoil within the Northwestern University athletics department is continuing.

Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster days after reports of his "abusive behavior" were published, according to 670 The Score's Danny Parkins. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg also confirmed the news.

Foster's firing was announced to players on a Thursday video call, per Jonathan Bullington of the Chicago Tribune. His reported dismissal comes days after the university fired longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald over allegations of "systemic" team hazing.

Bullington reported July 10 that players and alumni had alerted the university administration of Foster's "problematic behavior" before the start of the 2023 season, Foster's first with the team. He previously spent six seasons as Army's head coach.

Although an internal HR document said the university took "remedial action" against Foster following the fall complaints, several longstanding Northwestern baseball staff members departed and 16 players entered the transfer portal the following spring, according to Bullington.

Several team members described seeing Foster's "expletive-laced tirades at staff." Others said he "discouraged players from seeing the team trainer" and "pressured injured players to speed up their timeline for returning from injury in fear they'd lose their spot on the team," per Bullington.

Assistant coach Brian Anderson, a former Chicago White Sox player who joined the program in March, will now take Foster's place, Bullington said.

Foster's firing followed the dismissal of Fitzgerald on July 10, two days after the Daily Northwestern, the Northwestern student paper, published a report alleging that Fitzgerald "may have known" that team members were undergoing hazing involving coerced sexual acts.

In a letter announcing Fitzgerald's dismissal to the Northwestern student body, university president Michael Schill said the alleged hazing had been "systemic" and went on for "many years."

Fitzgerald's attorney is evaluating possible litigation surrounding his firing, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, while Foster has yet to respond to his dismissal.