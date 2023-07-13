Alex Galchenyuk Waived by Coyotes 12 Days After Signing 1-Year Contract

Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that they have placed veteran forward Alex Galchenyuk on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract just 12 days after he agreed to a one-year deal with the Western Conference club.

The Coyotes "discovered an 'off-ice situation' impacting Galchenyuk that was previously unknown to the team," according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. The NHLPA is reviewing the decision on Galchenyuk's behalf.

Galchenyuk agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes worth $775,000 on July 1, the first day of free agency. He'll be an unrestricted free agent again if he clears waivers.

The 29-year-old previously spent the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons in Arizona. The Coyotes acquired him in the 2018 trade that sent Max Domi to the Montreal Canadiens and he rejoined the franchise as a free agent in 2021. He amassed 25 goals and 37 assists for 62 points in 132 games.

Galchenyuk spent the 2022-23 season with the Colorado Avalanche and the club's AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles. He didn't tally a single point in 11 games with the Avs before being demoted to the Eagles, where he notched 16 goals and 26 assists for 42 points in 42 games.

Galchenyuk began his career with the Canadiens, which selected him third overall in the 2012 draft.

The Wisconsin native showed plenty of promise in his six seasons with the Habs from 2012-2018, tallying 108 goals and 147 assists for 255 points in 418 games, but he hasn't found that same level of success since exiting the franchise following the 2017-18 season.

In addition to the Avalanche, Canadiens and Coyotes, Galchenyuk has also had stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.