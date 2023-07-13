Victoria Bowles Sues Georgia Athletics, Eagles' Jalen Carter After January Car Crash

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter and the University of Georgia athletic association are being sued by the woman who survived the Jan. 15 car wreck that killed Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Victoria Bowles filed the lawsuit in Gwinnett County on Wednesday and accuses the UGA athletic association "of negligence and contradicts public statements by Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart and other officials, who have claimed that recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy shouldn't have been driving the leased SUV when it left the road and struck trees and utility poles."

Carter is accused of illegally leaving the scene without speaking to law enforcement and failing to render aid:

"Despite LeCroy's passenger, [former Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon], stating to him that he could not locate Devin Willock, Defendant Carter left the scene after less than 10 minutes when another UGA football player at the scene yelled at him: 'Yo...hey, JC...you might want to go ahead and go get the f--- on yo....

"As Defendant Carter was aware at the time, he was jointly responsible for the crash, and had a legal duty to remain on the scene. Instead, in part obviously fearful of bad publicity and the effect on his NFL draft status, he hoped not to be questioned or take any responsibility for his actions."

