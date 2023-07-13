X

Devin Haney Arrested on Gun Charge After LA Traffic Stop, Released on $35K Bail

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 20: Devin Haney inside the ring before his Undisputed lightweight championship fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko, at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported police pulled over a car in which Haney was riding as a passenger for failing to signal and making an unsafe lane change. Officers subsequently discovered a semi-automatic handgun under the driver's seat, of which no one took ownership.

Because Haney is the registered owner of the car, he was placed into custody on a charge of felony possession of a concealed weapon.

The 24-year-old was released Thursday morning on $35,000 bail.

In the ring, Haney reinforced his reputation as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world when he won a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May. The victory ran his record to a perfect 30-0.

On Wednesday, Haney addressed a challenge from Teofimo Lopez, who initially said he was retiring after beating Josh Taylor in June (warning: tweet contains profanity):

Devin Haney @Realdevinhaney

Let's do it.. <a href="https://t.co/qS5P8wnO4t">https://t.co/qS5P8wnO4t</a>

For now, the San Francisco native will have more pressing matters to attend to. TMZ Sports reported he's due to appear in court in August for a hearing related to Thursday's arrest.

