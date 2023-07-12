Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Says He Was Hacked After Alleged Daniel Jones, Giants Messages

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney said his Twitter account was hacked after a profane voice message was sent to a New York Giants fan.

A user posted audio allegedly of Toney's voice responding to a Giants fan who joked in direct messages to the wide receiver he misses Daniel Jones.

Toney took to Twitter to say he was hacked and issue an apology:

Per Erich Richter of the New York Post, Toney allegedly yelled various obscenities including "shut the f--k up" in the audio recording.

Richter also noted Toney responded to a separate tweet, writing Giants fans need to stop focusing on him: "Y'all too worried bout me …Tell Saquon sign the deal."

Toney and the Giants had a contentious relationship during their brief time together. He was selected with the 20th pick in the 2021 draft but struggled to get on the field due to injuries.

The Giants wound up trading Toney to the Chiefs in October for a third- and sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Per The Athletic's Dan Duggan, there were "persistent" questions about Toney's dedication within the Giants organization prior to the trade and he deleted a tweet immediately after the move that said he was no longer injured.

Toney appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs after the trade, including the playoffs. The 24-year-old caught a touchdown pass and had the longest punt return in Super Bowl history in Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.