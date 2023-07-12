ESPN: Roger Goodell, Daniel Snyder, More Accused of Having Role in Gruden Email Leak

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Multiple sources expressed their belief to ESPN that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and disgraced Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder may have played a role in the email leak that led to Jon Gruden's firing as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham, four NFL owners anonymously said they believe Goodell was involved in the email leak, while another ownership source said "league executives" approved some of the leaks.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy denied the accusations, saying: "Neither the NFL nor the commissioner leaked Coach Gruden's offensive emails."

Another theory floated by sources is the idea that Snyder leaked some of the email correspondence between Gruden and former Commanders team president Bruce Allen for personal gain.

The sources said Snyder thought he could get on Goodell's good side by helping him oust a "longtime antagonist" in Gruden, while also pinning the blame on Allen for allegations of the Commanders fostering a toxic work environment.

Per ESPN, Gruden's leaked emails included anti-gay, racist and misogynistic language. Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith were among the targets of Gruden's criticism in the emails.

In addition to Goodell and Snyder, an associate told ESPN that Smith was responsible for leaking the email that referenced him.

According to Joseph Salvador of Sports Illustrated, Gruden wrote in a 2011 email to Allen, "Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires."

Goodell and Smith remain in their prominent roles, whereas Snyder is on his way out after spending the past 24 years as owner of the Commanders.

Snyder was punished by the NFL for fostering a toxic work environment, and with allegations of sexual misconduct also mounting against him, he was essentially pushed into agreeing to sell the team.

A group led by Josh Harris, who owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, agreed to buy the Commanders for a record $6.05 billion, and the deal is awaiting finalization.

Per Van Natta and Wickersham, Snyder attempted a Hail Mary move of sorts in June 2021 in response to Beth Wilkinson determining through an investigation that the Commanders created a toxic working environment.

At the NFL headquarters in Manhattan, Snyder's lawyers reportedly presented a slideshow that included "a series of screenshots of potentially embarrassing emails and texts from several top league executives."

Snyder reportedly wanted to "argue the hypocrisy" of league officials judging him, and the slideshow became known within the NFL as the "Blackmail Powerpoint."

While Snyder reportedly threatened to leak the emails if the NFL went against his wishes with regard to Wilkinson's report and discipline against him and the Commanders, he was ousted nonetheless.

As for Gruden, he was fired five games into the 2021 season, which was his fourth year back with the Raiders after previously serving as their head coach from 1998 to 2001.

The leaked emails were from a time when Gruden was an ESPN analyst and not a coach, and in a statement to ESPN, he said it was "ridiculous" that the league was able to "cherry-pick" emails that led to his firing,

Gruden added, "At a minimum, I deserved the opportunity to respond and receive some due process."

At the time of his firing, Gruden was replaced on an interim basis by Rich Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to the playoffs. Vegas subsequently hired longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as its new head coach.