Patrick Surtain II, Sauce Gardner Headline Top 10 NFL CB Rankings by Coaches, Execs

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The battle over who the best cornerback in the NFL is comes down to Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets.

In a survey of league coaches, executives and scouts conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Surtain got the edge over Gardner for the top spot in a ranking of the 10-best cornerbacks.

"Complete corner: physical, technical, versatile," one high-ranking NFL official told Fowler about Surtain. "He's a true matchup guy vs. the best players. Premium ability on press or off coverage. Outstanding open-field tackler. Solid ball skills. Plays with confidence. Really, really smart. And plays disciplined so he doesn't give anything away."

Surtain finished last season with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, but Fowler noted his 12.5 percent target rate was the lowest among all cornerbacks with at least 201 coverage snaps.

Gardner had the smallest range of outcomes in the voting among all the players in the top 10. The 22-year-old's lowest ranking was No. 6 overall. By comparison, Surtain's lowest ranking was No. 10.

It's not hyperbole to say Gardner had one of the best rookie seasons by a cornerback in NFL history. He allowed 20.2 receiving yards per game, 54 yards total in man coverage and led the league with 20 pass breakups.

"Combination of ball skills and ability to consistently stay in phase and disrupt timing," an NFC executive said about Gardner to Fowler. "I thought he was excellent [last] year."

Gardner was the first rookie cornerback named to the All-Pro first team since Ronnie Lott in 1981.

It's perhaps telling the various different ways the position is evaluated that five different players received first-place votes.

Jalen Ramsey, who finished third overall, didn't receive a vote as the best cornerback in the league. He was ranked anywhere from second to 10th, with one veteran AFC scout noting the six-time Pro Bowler's effort on a play-to-play basis isn't always there.

"For me, it's more an effort issue than ability," a veteran AFC scout said. "I don't think he's declined physically. He can still do all the things that make him great. I'm just not sure he always plays hard."

It's understandable that Ramsey might have lost his focus at times last season. The Los Angeles Rams, fresh off winning a Super Bowl in 2021, fell apart quickly due to a number of injuries to key players.

Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd were the only players on the Rams' defense that started every game in 2022. He will get a chance for a fresh start this season with the Miami Dolphins playing with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers, Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens and Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints were the other players who received at least one first-place vote.