X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Ezekiel Elliott Settles Lawsuit After Alleged 2021 Dog Attack

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 11, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly settled a lawsuit he was facing that alleged one of his dogs attacked a woman in 2021.

    According to Isabella Volmert of the Dallas Morning News (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk), a woman who was his neighbor filed the lawsuit against him in July 2021. It was scheduled to go to a jury trial on Monday but was settled for an undisclosed amount.

    She was initially seeking more than $1 million in damages.

    The woman said in the lawsuit that the dog attack left her with "severe and permanent injuries" and that Elliott "was well aware that his dog had a propensity to bite and attack people" but did not take the proper precautions.

    A landscaper and his business were also named as defendants. The lawsuit alleged the landscaper did not properly close a gate, which allowed the Rottweiler to escape and bite two people.

    Williams noted the two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the Rottweiler was placed in a 10-day quarantine for observation.

    Elliott was a member of the Dallas Cowboys when the lawsuit was filed, but he is currently a free agent. Dallas released him this offseason.

    Ezekiel Elliott Settles Lawsuit After Alleged 2021 Dog Attack
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Ohio State product was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft and was a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league in rushing yards twice during his seven years with the team.