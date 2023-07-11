Ezekiel Elliott Settles Lawsuit After Alleged 2021 Dog Attack

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly settled a lawsuit he was facing that alleged one of his dogs attacked a woman in 2021.

According to Isabella Volmert of the Dallas Morning News (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk), a woman who was his neighbor filed the lawsuit against him in July 2021. It was scheduled to go to a jury trial on Monday but was settled for an undisclosed amount.

She was initially seeking more than $1 million in damages.

The woman said in the lawsuit that the dog attack left her with "severe and permanent injuries" and that Elliott "was well aware that his dog had a propensity to bite and attack people" but did not take the proper precautions.

A landscaper and his business were also named as defendants. The lawsuit alleged the landscaper did not properly close a gate, which allowed the Rottweiler to escape and bite two people.

Williams noted the two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the Rottweiler was placed in a 10-day quarantine for observation.

Elliott was a member of the Dallas Cowboys when the lawsuit was filed, but he is currently a free agent. Dallas released him this offseason.

The Ohio State product was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft and was a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league in rushing yards twice during his seven years with the team.