    Windhorst: Insiders Say 'It Would've Been Hard' Not to Pick Scoot over Brandon Miller

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 22: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller look on during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Charlotte Hornets' decision to select Alabama's Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick of the NBA draft could be one that alters the trajectory of both franchises for years to come.

    A number of people around the league reportedly would have had trouble making such a selection.

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on the Hoop Collective podcast (34:35 mark) that multiple sources said "it would've been hard" to take Miller with Henderson still available.

    Yet Charlotte did, and there is at least some logic to it. After all, LaMelo Ball is already the ball-dominant point guard in place for the Hornets. Miller makes more positional sense playing alongside Ball than Henderson, who will likely be a primary ball-handler, scorer and facilitator for the Portland Trail Blazers after they took him at No. 3.

    It's not as if Miller is a poor player either, as he was a consensus All-American and the SEC Player of the Year at Alabama. He can attack the rim off the bounce and prove to be a matchup problem with his shooting at his size.

    But if Henderson ends up becoming a franchise superstar and the better player, the Hornets will be retroactively criticized for the pick for the foreseeable future.

