Chiefs Fan Known as ChiefsAholic Arrested, Charged with Bank Theft

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A Kansas City Chiefs fan and well-known bettor, who goes by the alias "ChiefsAholic," was arrested in Lincoln, California, on Friday and charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines, per the United States Attorney's Office.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 28, was originally charged in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, and accused of robbing the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in December 2022, but he removed his ankle monitor in March 2023 and became a fugitive.

He has been accused of pulling off "a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions" across the Midwest and laundering the money he stole "through area casinos and bank accounts."

He allegedly "purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois" between April and December 2022. He is the suspect in four bank robberies that took place in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma and attempted robberies of two credit unions in Minnesota.

Alongside the robbery in Oklahoma, he is specifically being charged in this criminal complaint with robbing the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, to the tune of $70,000 and transporting that money across state lines to Missouri.

After stealing that money, he allegedly "deposited the same approximate amount of money that was stolen from Great Western Bank into his money market savings account, the affidavit says, and engaged in multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Missouri."

He will appear at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento on Monday. A federal grand jury will hear the charges.