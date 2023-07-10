Yankees Rumors: Sean Casey to Be Named Hitting Coach After Dillon Lawson Firing

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Three-time All-Star Sean Casey will replace Dillon Lawson as the New York Yankees' hitting coach, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal,

The New York Post's Jon Heyman, Casey has agreed to serve as the team's hitting coach through the end of the 2023 season.

Heyman and the New York Post's Joel Sherman initially reported that Casey was a candidate for the job.

New York moved on from Lawson following Sunday's 7-4 defeat to the Chicago Cubs, its final game before the All-Star break.

