    Yankees Rumors: Sean Casey to Be Named Hitting Coach After Dillon Lawson Firing

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 23: Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame inductee Sean Casey addresses the crowd before the start of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park on June 23, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
    John Grieshop/Getty Images

    Three-time All-Star Sean Casey will replace Dillon Lawson as the New York Yankees' hitting coach, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal,

    The New York Post's Jon Heyman, Casey has agreed to serve as the team's hitting coach through the end of the 2023 season.

    Heyman and the New York Post's Joel Sherman initially reported that Casey was a candidate for the job.

    New York moved on from Lawson following Sunday's 7-4 defeat to the Chicago Cubs, its final game before the All-Star break.

