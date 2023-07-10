Report: Ex-UF QB Jalen Kitna Enters Transfer Portal amid Plea Deal in Child Porn Case

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Former University of Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna has entered the transfer portal after reaching a plea deal in his child pornography case, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

Kitna pleaded guilty last week to two counts of disorderly conduct in exchange for having his five felony child porn charges dropped. He received six months' probation for each disorderly conduct charge but will not have to register as a sex offender.

"I want to start off by apologizing to my family, my friends and those that care about me," Kitna said. "Their support through this whole ordeal has meant a lot to me. The hardest thing about this whole process has been seeing how it's affected them.

"The valuable lessons that I've learned through this whole deal have been very helpful. I'm looking forward to applying those things and moving forward."

Police alleged Kitna shared two images of young girls being sexually abused on social media, and officers said they found three additional photos of underage girls in the shower upon searching the device.

The son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, Jalen Kitna was a 3-star quarterback prospect coming out of high school before committing to Florida. The Gators dismissed him from the team amid the charges.

Kitna threw for 181 yards and one touchdown during his playing career in Gainesville. He will be eligible to play during the 2023 season if a school brings him on as a transfer.