TMZ: Leonard Fournette Allegedly Was Speeding, Racing Motorcyclist Before Car Fire

Free-agent running back Leonard Fournette allegedly was speeding when his vehicle caught fire June 27 on a Florida highway, according to TMZ Sports.

An eyewitness told Florida Highway Patrol that Fournette was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and racing a motorcycle on the roadway when flames began to emerge from the bottom of the car. He quickly pulled over to the shoulder.

Shortly after the incident occurred, the Super Bowl LV champion shared a video of the significant damage to the car.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God," he wrote on Instagram. "My car caught on fire while I was driving. But I'am still blessed.

Fournette said to officers at the scene he had been experiencing issues with his SUV.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol told TMZ Sports the investigation into the situation is effectively over due to a lack of incriminating evidence.

Fournette appeared in 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, running for 668 yards and three touchdowns. The team released him this offseason, with the 28-year-old explaining to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud he was looking to move on following Tom Brady's retirement.