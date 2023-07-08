Report: Larry Johnson, Former NBA PF, Sent Threatening Messages to Ex-Girlfriend

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TopSpin

Former NBA forward Larry Johnson has been accused of sending threatening and harassing texts and voicemails to his ex-girlfriend, Kasey Krummel, who shared texts and voicemails with Deadspin's DJ Dunson and Julie DiCaro,

Krummel, a 36-year-old boxer, said she and Johnson dated for four months this year.

In a voicemail provided to Deadspin by Krummel, a man alleged to be Johnson says: "You're a piece of s--t! I'm gonna shoot everybody around you in the head. You got a grandma, grandpa? I'll shoot em in the head."

Krummel said the voicemail was preceded by an incident in which Krummel's boxing trainer, Cuban American champion boxer Joel Casamayor, met Johnson at the Silver State Boxing Gym in Las Vegas and told Johnson, "No ingles."

In the same voicemail, the man alleged to be Johnson went on a racist rant.

"Go back to Mexico if you don't speak ingles. 'I don't speak ingles.' You don't speak English when they f--k up over here!"

Krummel said Johnson blamed the voicemail on alcohol the next day. She later filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding the voicemail on July 4.

Krummel then said that she received anonymous and threatening voicemails and text messages from a Northeastern Texas 903 area code on July 6. Johnson was born in Tyler, Texas (which has the 903 area code), and sources told Deadspin that he has lived in multiple residences in Dallas County, Texas.

"Got you," one text read. "The person you thought you could trust showed it. Be ready I'm coming."

Krummel then said she got a phone call from a Las Vegas area code, with a person on the other line repeatedly asking, "Is this Kasey?" but never revealing who they were. She said the person soon hung up, but she got a text from the 903 number two hours later.

"Be ready to stand your ground [sic] you asked for this. Karma. I owe you nothing but you will pay in full +interest."

Krummel has since filed a second police report with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police with the intent to press charges.

Johnson, 54, played for UNLV before suiting up for the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks in the NBA for 10 seasons (1991-2000).