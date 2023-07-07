Victor Wembanyama, Britney Spears Altercation Will Not Result in Criminal Charges

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Police Department said there will be no criminal charges filed against the member of Victor Wembanyama's security staff following a confrontation with pop star Britney Spears, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Spears filed a police report saying someone with the San Antonio Spurs rookie backhanded her in the face when she approached Wembanyama and tapped him on the shoulder hoping to take a picture together.

Spears addressed the situation on her Instagram page and said she "recognized an athlete" and "decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention."

She continued, writing, "I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd."

Spears went on to explain she is consistently "swarmed" by fans, but her security doesn't respond in that manner. Notably, she also said, "watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place. I am 5'3" and he's 7'4"."

Wembanyama told reporters that the pop star "grabbed me from behind" and that he didn't see the woman's face and wasn't aware it was Spears until security told him later.

The Las Vegas Police Department issued a statement to CNN saying "no arrest or citations have been issued" and that they were responding to a call "regarding a battery investigation."

Wembanyama has yet to play a game for the Spurs but is already seen as the franchise's next foundational piece after it selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He is in Las Vegas, where the incident occurred, to participate in Summer League.

He is scheduled to make his debut Friday against the Charlotte Hornets in a highly anticipated matchup between the top two picks in the draft in Wembanyama and Brandon Miller.