Demar Dotson, Former Buccaneers OT, Charged with Misdemeanor Battery After Arrest

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Demar Dotson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in Tampa, Florida, last Friday, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Per Auman, the arrest report states Dotson slapped a woman in the face during a verbal altercation, and after she slapped him back, he allegedly punched her in the face, causing a one-inch laceration and a black eye.

Dotson was released Monday on $250 bond.

Auman added that a judge ordered Monday that Dotson must surrender all firearms he owns to police while the case against him is pending.

The 37-year-old Dotson entered the NFL in 2009 as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi, signing with the Bucs. He went on to spend the next 11 years in Tampa, eventually establishing himself as the team's starting right tackle.

Dotson appeared in and started eight games for the Denver Broncos in 2020 as well before retiring.

Overall, Dotson played in 138 NFL regular-season games, starting 114 of them, primarily at right tackle.

Listed at 6'9" and 315 pounds during his playing days, Dotson never appeared in a playoff game, as he departed the Bucs the same year Tampa signed quarterback Tom Brady and won the Super Bowl in 2020.