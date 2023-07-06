Brooks Koepka Accuses LIV Teammate Matthew Wolff of Quitting: I've 'Given Up on Him'

Jamie Squire/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Brooks Koepka had some harsh words for LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff this week.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Koepka said he's "given up" on the struggling Wolff, accusing him of not working hard on his craft:

"I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing. I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you've got one guy that won't work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he's going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it's very tough. I've basically given up on him—a lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted."

Wolff is a part of the Smash GC team, which is captained by Koepka. He hasn't cracked the top 30 in any of his past five events—LIV Golf events only hold a field of 48 golfers—and withdrew from a Washington event in June due to an undisclosed injury.

"I'm here, you know, trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf and that's going to help the team," Wolff told Sports Illustrated. "I'm just here to focus on myself and try to play some good golf and that's what everyone's really trying to do, because golf is trying to put the best score up and then if that helps your team it's great."

But when he was asked if he wanted to play for a different team, he paused, shook his head and walked away without answering further.

Wolff is currently 27th on the money list, with only the top 24 finishers guaranteed a spot in LIV Golf next season. His name has been removed from the Smash GC's social media bios, while Koepka, his brother Chase Koepka and Jason Kokrak are still listed.

Wolff, 24, won the NCAA Division I individual championship and additionally won the 3M Open in just his third PGA Tour start back in 2019. But he took two months off in 2021 to address his mental health and has struggled since joining LIV Golf.

And now it appears he may be looking for a new team going forward.