Britney Spears Allegedly Assaulted by Member of Victor Wembanyama's Spurs Security

Legendary pop star Britney Spears reportedly filed a police report Wednesday after allegedly getting struck by a San Antonio Spurs security team member who was escorting Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ Sports, Spears and her husband approached the 2023 No. 1 overall pick in hopes of getting a photo with him at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, but when she tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder, the Spurs' director of team security allegedly backhanded her, knocking Spears to the floor.

Spears reportedly accepted an apology from the security director, but her security team filed a police report on the grounds of battery nonetheless.

Per TMZ, Spears is a fan of Wembanyama and approached him for a photo after recognizing him. As part of his apology, the Spurs security director reportedly suggested that he didn't realize who Spears was at first, saying, "You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans."

TMZ reported there is a criminal investigation ongoing, and the case is "likely" to be referred to the district attorney.

Wembanyama, a 19-year-old, 7'5" center from France, is viewed as the NBA's next massive star after putting up impressive numbers for Metropolitans 92 in the French LNB Pro A league.

Despite his age, Wembanyama averaged 21.6. points and 10.4 rebounds per game, making him one of the biggest slam-dunk first overall draft picks in recent memory.

The Spurs lucked out by winning the draft lottery, giving them their third opportunity in franchise history to potentially select a generational big man with the No. 1 overall pick.

San Antonio previously used the top pick on David Robinson (1987) and Tim Duncan (1997), which led directly to each of the five championships in franchise history.

Spears, 41, is widely regarded as one of the biggest musicians in the world over the past 25 years.

The Grammy Award-winning singer burst onto the scene in 1999 with her debut album ...Baby One More Time, and over the next 15 years she delivered numerous No. 1 hits.