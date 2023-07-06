X

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Will Only Move Star for 'Deepest' Haul of Assets

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 6, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 10: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly making it clear to teams that they won't settle for less when it comes to the potential trade of superstar guard Damian Lillard.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are looking for the "sliding scale superstar package of desirable draft picks and high-level young players," and they have told teams they want the "deepest return of assets available."

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Lillard informed the Blazers he specifically wants to be traded to the Miami Heat, but Portland is instead prioritizing getting the most it possibly can in return for its top player.

