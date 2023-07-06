Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Warriors' Podziemski with Jackson-Davis Out

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Brandin Podziemski helped propel the Golden State Warriors to a convincing 98-83 win over Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in California Classic summer league action on Wednesday.

Podziemski, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 draft, amassed 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, five steals and four rebounds. He had 13 points by halftime, and the Dubs led by as many as 24 thanks in part to his efforts.

Podziemski was flanked by Lestor Quinones (21 points) and Gui Santos (18 points) with reigning consensus first-team All-American big man Trayce Jackson-Davis out (right hamstring injury).

On the flip side, this was a tough outing for Miller, the No. 2 overall pick. The ex-Alabama star had eight fouls and four turnovers en route to scoring just six points on 2-of-4 shooting. He added seven assists and four rebounds.

Turnovers and fouls were a problem in Miller's first California Classic game versus the San Antonio Spurs, although he did have 18 points his first go-around.

Podziemski received plenty of positive reaction for his efforts one game after he amassed 12 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, reaction was a mixed bag for Miller.

Yes, his California Classic is off to a rough start, but he also got his teammates involved despite struggling in other areas.

In addition, he's only played two summer league games, and it shouldn't be an indictment on how he'll be going forward.

Summer league action for both these players is now headed to Vegas. Miller and the Hornets will take on No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Friday, while the Warriors will play the Los Angeles Lakers later that same evening.