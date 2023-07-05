Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna, Son of Jon, Reaches Plea Deal in Child Pornography Case

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

Former University of Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested last November on five felony child pornography charges—two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Kitna reached a plea agreement dropping those charges, per Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

He has instead pled no contest to two misdemeanor counts of breach of the peace with the State Attorney's Office for the Eighth Judicial Court in Alachua County, Florida. Judge Susan Miller-Jones has placed Kitna on six months probation for each count.

ESPN's Alex Scarborough provided further details on the initial charges:

"Kitna was arrested on Nov. 30 on five felony child pornography charges -- two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography -- after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had distributed an image of child sexual abuse material on Discord, a social media platform.

"The investigation found Kitna to be the probable owner of the account, which shared two images of young girls being sexually abused. Police say they found three additional images of nude young women on Kitna's phone."

Kitna was released on $80,000 bond from Alachua County Jail one day after the arrest. On Dec. 2, the Gators dismissed him from the team.



The 20-year-old Kitna, a 3-star prospect from Burleson, Texas, committed to Florida in May 2020. He appeared in four games for Florida during the 2022 season.

Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.