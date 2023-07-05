Anthony Parker Reportedly Named Magic GM; John Hammond Will Move into Advisory Role

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic are promoting Anthony Parker to general manager to replace John Hammond, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hammond, who had been the GM since May 2017, will move into a senior advisory role, per Wojnarowski. He had signed an extension with the franchise in January 2022.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.