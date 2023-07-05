X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Anthony Parker Reportedly Named Magic GM; John Hammond Will Move into Advisory Role

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 5, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 30: The Orlando Magic logo on their uniform during the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    The Orlando Magic are promoting Anthony Parker to general manager to replace John Hammond, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Hammond, who had been the GM since May 2017, will move into a senior advisory role, per Wojnarowski. He had signed an extension with the franchise in January 2022.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.