2 Arrests Made at Wimbledon on Suspicion of Aggravated Trespass, Criminal Damage

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Two people were arrested Wednesday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London during the 2023 Wimbledon championships on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage, the tournament announced.

The Metropolitan Police specified via Twitter that a man and woman are in police custody.

The arrests come after a men's singles match between Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Japan's Sho Shimabukuro on Court 18 was interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters.

Just Stop Oil is a "nonviolent civil resistance group demanding the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects," according to its website.

The organization said via social media that the Wimbledon protesters disrupted the match on Court 18 "by throwing environmentally friendly orange confetti glitter and jigsaw pieces onto the courts before being removed."

Wimbledon officials said Monday that security at this year's tournament had been increased in hopes of preventing a protest from breaking out.

Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, told reporters earlier this week:

"As we've seen in other sporting events, we can't guarantee anything, but we are extremely confident that the measures we've got in place are the right measures, and we're ready to deal with something if it happens.

"Every year we work with the Metropolitan Police and other agencies to review our security arrangements in line with relevant threat picture and of course. We've certainly uplifted security in areas such as the gates and around the course, with enhanced bag searches, and we are communicating with people to explain how that may take a little more time."

Just Stop Oil protesters also disrupted an England vs. Australia cricket test at Lord's Cricket Ground in London last week, the Premiership Rugby final in May and the World Snooker Championship in April.

Wimbledon runs through July 16 and is followed by the U.S. Open, which begins at the end of August.