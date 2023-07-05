NBA Rumors: Victor Wembanyama's Summer League Debut Planned for Spurs vs. Hornets

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is set to make his long-awaited NBA Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Las Vegas as they take on the Charlotte Hornets and second-overall selection Brandon Miller, according to league insider Marc Stein.

Wembanyama, 19, sat out the Spurs' first two Summer League games in Sacramento for the California Classic but has been practicing with the team over the last several days as they prepare for their time in Vegas.

Hailed as the greatest prospect of this generation, every one of Wembanyama's shots, steps, dribbles and blocks will be under a humongous microscope. It's the type of hype that hasn't been seen since LeBron James roared onto the NBA scene in 2003.

Having played his professional basketball in France, the 7-foot-5 phenom isn't completely new to the Vegas stage. He played there back in October in an exhibition game between his club Metropolitans 92 and the G League Ignite, which included future No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson.

Wembanyama lived up to all the hype and then some, putting up 37 points to go along with four rebounds, five blocks and 7-of-11 shooting from three-point range.

Fans will be hoping for repeat performances throughout Summer League.

Friday's game is set to be a showdown between Wembanyama and Miller, who debuted in California on Monday. He finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

The matchup is set for 9 p.m. ET.