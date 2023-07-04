LA Galaxy vs. LAFC at Rose Bowl Set to Break MLS Attendance Record; Over 80K Expected

Michael Janosz/USSF/Getty Images

The matchup between the LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on the Fourth of July is expected to host over 80,000 spectators, according to ESPN's Cesar Hernandez, which would set a new MLS attendance record.

"When you have 80,000 people and the energy in that type of stadium is around you... it comes with the sense of something much bigger than maybe just a normal match day," Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney told reporters Monday.

