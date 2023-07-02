Kellen Moore: Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'the Best Leader I've Ever Been Around, Easily'

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore still thinks very highly of his former quarterback, Dak Prescott.

He called the Dallas Cowboys' star both "the best person" and " the best leader I've ever been around, easily" during an interview with Fox Sports' Peter Schrager on his The Season podcast.

He continued:

"And in all honesty, player or coach or anything. I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare and I've never seen it in any other way. His work ethic, his command, I think he's incredible. We've all been through that Dallas journey and he has a phenomenal way of being able to deal with probably more than your average NFL starting quarterback. And he handles it beautifully. He's certainly a guy you forever root for."

It's the sort of message that Moore can relay to his new quarterback in Los Angeles, the incredibly talented Justin Herbert. Herbert, 25, has already earned an Offensive Rookie of the Year award and Pro Bowl bid in his three-year career, throwing for at least 4,300 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of his professional seasons.

He also led the Chargers to the postseason in the 2022 campaign. He has more pure tools and talent than Prescott already. Now, with the perspective of his new offensive coordinator, he can continue to grown and thrive as a leader as well.