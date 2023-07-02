Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins; Lewis Hamilton Finishes 7th

AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Max Verstappen made it five in a row at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The reigning Formula One champion notched his fifth straight victory and seventh of the 2023 season at Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen claimed the pole Friday, working his way back after having his first two lap times deleted. Sunday's race was smooth sailing by comparison.

It wasn't a wire-to-wire win for the 25-year-old. He headed for pit road on Lap 25, which allowed Charles Leclerc to overtake him for first place and Carlos Sainz to climb into second.

Verstappen was hot on Leclerc's heels almost immediately after getting back on the track, though. By Lap 35, he had already reclaimed the lead.

That effectively removed any drama about who would come out on top. For the remainder of the race, nobody could touch Verstappen as his dominance continues. He had far and away the fastest car and didn't encounter any self-inflicted errors that put his winning streak in serious jeopardy. His fastest lap came as he crossed the finish line.

Perez and Sainz did at least stage an exciting battle for the final spot on the podium inside the final 10 laps. Perez's aggression paid off as Sainz had no choice but to let him go by and move into third.

Getting onto the podium was an impressive finish for somebody who was 15th in the starting grid.

After getting onto the podium in each of the last two races, Lewis Hamilton settled for seventh place. The seven-time champion wasn't much of a factor as it simply wasn't his day.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 9 is the next stop on the Formula One circuit.

Hamilton will be the sentimental favorite and earned the checkered flag in seven of the last nine trips to the United Kingdom. Maybe that's where the legendary driver gets his first victory of the season and brings Verstappen's winning streak to an end in the process.