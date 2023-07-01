2023 NHL Free Agency: Live Grades for the All the Biggest SigningsJuly 1, 2023
2023 NHL Free Agency: Live Grades for the All the Biggest Signings
The NHL's annual free-agent market opened at noon ET on Saturday. In the coming days, hockey fans can expect a number of contract signings as general managers try to outbid each other for the best available talent.
With the salary cap rising by just $1 million to $83.5 million for 2023-24, it will be difficult for a number of teams to get into the bidding. Of the 32 teams, 14 have less than $10 million in projected cap space with another nine carrying less than $15 million. Some will have to rely on long-term injury reserve to find additional wiggle room.
This year's free-agent pool depth is shallow compared to previous years. Many of the big-name stars such as Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko are aging while others like Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov are second-tier talent. Nevertheless, that's unlikely to prevent teams from pursuing them.
The following is our live grades for this summer's most significant signings. Feel free to express your thoughts on this topic in the comments below.
Nashville Predators Pounce On Ryan O'Reilly
It didn't take long for one of the biggest names on the free-agent market to get snapped up. The Nashville Predators signed Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million. He replaces Matt Duchene, who was bought out of his contract on Friday.
Limited by injuries during the 2022-23 regular season, O'Reilly managed just 30 points in 53 games split between the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs. However, he had a solid postseason effort with the Leafs, netting nine points in 11 games. With the Predators retooling, they'll look to him to help them return to playoff contention.
O'Reilly, 32, is a former Conn Smythe Trophy and Frank J. Selke Trophy winner. Despite a decline in his offensive production since his career-best 77 points in 2018-19, he remains a solid defensive presence, especially on the penalty kill and in the faceoff circle. He's taken a significant pay cut from his previous AAV of $7.5 million.
The Predators are making this investment in O'Reilly based on his previous accomplishments. If the two-way center can stay healthy and reasonably productive he should improve their defensive game while bringing additional veteran leadership to their lineup. However, there is the risk that this signing could become burdensome as he ages.
Grade: B+
New York Rangers Round Up Blake Wheeler
After 12 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Blake Wheeler was bought out of the final year of his contract on Friday. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports the New York Rangers wasted little time rounding up the 36-year-old winger, inking him to a one-year contract with a base salary of $800,000 plus a maximum bonus of $300,000.
Wheeler departs Winnipeg as their leading scorer in franchise history. A skillful playmaker, he has nine seasons with 60-plus points, including back-to-back 91-point performances in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Since those career-best numbers, however, Wheeler's production has declined, dropping to 55 points in 72 games for 2022-23. With his foot speed slowing, he could struggle this season to exceed 50 points.
The Rangers, however, are willing to take the chance given their salary-cap limitations. His contract is very affordable even if he reaches his bonuses. They're in need of experienced scoring at right wing. Skating alongside forwards such as Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider could help Wheeler remain a productive winger.
Grade: B+
Ottawa Senators Land Joonas Korpisalo
The Ottawa Senators' rebuild has been hindered by a lack of reliable goaltending. They're hoping they've finally addressed that issue by signing Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year, $20 million contract with an average annual value of $4 million.
Korpisalo spent eight seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets backing up Sergei Bobrovsky and Elvis Merzlikins. Shipped to the Los Angeles Kings at the 2023 trade deadline, he won seven of 11 starts with a 2.12 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. However, he was inconsistent in the Kings' first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Senators are taking a gamble on the 29-year-old Korpisalo. They're betting that he'll bring some stability between the pipes and backstops them to the playoffs after six seasons of rebuilding. Perhaps the security of a long-term contract and the opportunity as a full-time starter will bring consistency to his game.
However, Korpisalo's body of work thus far suggests little justification for such a substantial raise over the $1.3 million he earned in 2022-23 for such a lengthy period. If he fails to play up to expectations the Senators could be stuck with a highly paid backup.
Grade: C+
Carolina Hurricanes Haul In Dmitry Orlov
The top defenseman in this year's shallow free-agent pool, Dmitry Orlov seemed poised to pursue a lucrative long-term contract. Instead, the 31-year-old defenseman opted for a two-year, $15.5 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The high number of teams with limited salary-cap space likely factored into Orlov's decision to accept a shorter term with the Hurricanes. With the salary cap expected to significantly rise over the next two years, he will get another opportunity to cash in with a longer-term deal within a short period of time.
Orlov gets a substantial average annual value increase, rising from $5.1 million on his previous contract to $7.8 million with the Hurricanes. A physical defenseman who plays a solid shutdown game and can also contribute offensively, he netted a career-best 36 points in 66 games split between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins in 2022-23.
The Hurricanes are in "win-now mode" as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Adding Orlov to their blue line could help put them one step closer to the Stanley Cup without breaking the bank to do so.
Grade: A