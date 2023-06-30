Titans RB Hassan Haskins Arrested on Aggravated Assault-Strangulation Charge

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested Thursday on aggravated assault-strangulation charges, according to the Metro Nashville Police, via Caleb Wethington of WSMV4.

Haskins was released later the same day on $10,000 bond, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. He is scheduled for a court appearance in Davidson County on July 10.

"We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement.

The Titans selected Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Michigan. During the 2022 campaign, Haskins rushed for 93 yards and caught 11 passes for 57 yards.