Former Buffalo FB Players Blake Hiligh, Zachary Pilarcek Charged with Animal Cruelty

Former University of Buffalo football players Blake Hiligh and Zachary Pilarcek have been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty after they were seen on video allegedly beating a dog with a belt.

In a press release from Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Hiligh and Pilarcek were formally charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance.

The dog, a four-year-old miniature poodle named Kobe, was transported to the SPCA and remains under their care. He was treated for bruises and abrasions.

Per TMZ Sports, both men pleaded not guilty, and Hiligh's attorney spoke to reporters after the arraignment.

"My client regrets the actions," the attorney said. "We love our dogs. We love our pets. Sometimes they do frustrate us. Sometimes we do discipline them sometimes. I don't believe it was in a cruel manner."

Per the D.A.'s press release, the alleged incident took place on June 13 around 9 p.m. local time and the SPCA Serving Erie County seized the dog the following day.

Both men face a maximum one-year prison sentence if they are convicted of the charge.

Pilarcek is scheduled for a court appearance on July 27 at 9:30 a.m. local time. Hiligh is due back in court on Aug. 3 for further proceedings. They were released from custody since the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

TMZ noted prosecutors said Hiligh and Pilarcek were dismissed from the Bulls football team as a result of the alleged incident.

Hiligh, 19, plays cornerback and was going into his redshirt freshman season. Pilarcek, 20, didn't appear in a game for the Bulls as a freshman in 2022.