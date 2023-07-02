Top Storylines That Will Determine Winner Of Each NFL Division for 2023 Season

2 of 8

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As a sign of the Philadelphia Eagles' recent success, last season's offensive and defensive coordinators are now head coaches with other organizations.



A stabilizing presence at head coach with Nick Sirianni coupled with the culture the Eagles built over time will help offset the losses of Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon to the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. But a transition will occur with Brian Johnson and Sean Desai taking over those spots.

"Something that we definitely have now is what we had our first year going into it in that we have a little bit of unknown," Sirianni told reporters in February. "Whomever we play in the first game can go and watch some of Sean's stuff from Chicago or even some of the things from Seattle. One thing that we have is some uncertainty again, going into that first game where you hide some things in preseason football.

"Not to give everything away, but what I liked was some of the similarities to things we do, that we've already been doing here on a very successful defense with different coverages, different run blitzes, and things like that."

In Johnson's case, he previously served as the Eagles' quarterbacks coach. He knows the system. He helped in Jalen Hurts' development. However, all play-callers have a different cadence and approach to the position.

Gannon's philosophy centered on dictating where offenses could go with the ball. Desai seems to be more worried about setting the right tone.

"The one thing that we've agreed on and we've talked about as a staff and a group is there's a certain mentality that we want to reflect," Desai said. "I really believe the city's teams got to reflect the city, and we've got some grit, we've got some toughness, we want to be able to impose our will.

"We're not going to take really anything from anybody."

All four NFC East teams finished with a .500 record or better last season. Any regression from the Eagles could very well take them out of the division's pole position.