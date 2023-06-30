PSG Coach Christophe Galtier, Son Detained by Police amid Racism Investigation

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lame-duck Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were detained Friday amid allegations of racism.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said Galtier and his son were brought in for questioning related to comments Galtier allegedly made during his time as the head coach at Nice from 2021 to 2022.

RMC Sport and other French media released a leaked email in which Nice director of football Julien Fournier told the clubs owners that Galtier said there were "too many Black and Muslim players" on the team, per the AP.



Galtier denied the allegations and said in a statement through his attorney that he was "stunned to learn of the insulting and defamatory" reporting against him. He also threatened legal action.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported this month that PSG informed Galtier he was being fired, although the move has yet to be made official.

In his only season at PSG, the club won the Ligue 1 title, as well as the Trophée des Champions, but they faltered in the UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the round of 16, which was well short of expectations for a club that rostered Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Laurens reported that PSG were in talks with former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann to replace Galtier and had made him their preferred candidate.

The 56-year-old Galtier has managed four different French teams since 2009. Before his stint at PSG, he was with Saint-Étienne from 2009 to 2017, Lille from 2017 to 2021 and Nice from 2021 to 2022.

In addition to winning Ligue 1 with PSG last season, Galtier won the 2012-13 Coupe de la Ligue and the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title.

Galtier also played professionally from 1985 to 1999 for several clubs, including Marseille and Lille.