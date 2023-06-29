Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reportedly Under NFL Investigation for Alleged Altercation

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The NFL reportedly started investigating allegations that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill hit an employee at a marina in Florida.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted the NFL likely won't issue any punishments until the criminal investigation ends.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, the NFL requested video of the incident from police and wants to interview every officer involved in the investigation.

Dan Rorabaugh of the Palm Beach Post provided a summary of the situation on Tuesday and noted an employee at the North Miami Beach marina accused Hill of assault and battery. The State Attorney's Office said it is investigating, and the employee told law enforcement he was willing to press charges against the wide receiver.

The man said Hill slapped him on the back of the neck during an argument that started when the man told two women the wide receiver was with they could not board a boat.

While no video has been publicly released, police said the altercation was captured by surveillance cameras.

Florio explained the NFL could issue a stricter punishment because of Hill's history.

He was dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team and received three years probation in 2014 after pleading guilty to domestic assault. He also faced allegations that he physically abused his three-year-old son in 2019, and the Kansas City Chiefs banned him from team activities during the ensuing investigation.

However, he was not charged with a crime or suspended by the NFL in 2019.

The NFL could still punish Hill for the latest incident if it determines he violated the league's code of conduct policy even if he isn't legally charged.