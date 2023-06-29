Lakers Rumors: Bruce Brown Doesn't Have 'Great Shot' at Landing Contract with LA

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have "significant interest" in signing Bruce Brown this summer, but NBA insider Marc Stein reported Thursday that the franchise doesn't have a "great shot" at landing the Denver Nuggets veteran.

Stein wrote:

"I don't get the sense that the Lakers have a great shot at winning the Bruce Brown Sweepstakes for the same reason even teams with the full $12.4 million midlevel exception for non-taxpaying teams appear to have lost out on Max Strus: Some teams out there believe that Brown will command a contract that requires salary-cap space above the midlevel exception if the in-demand guard decides he is indeed prepared to leave the freshly minted champions in Denver."



