X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Lakers Rumors: Bruce Brown Doesn't Have 'Great Shot' at Landing Contract with LA

    Erin WalshJune 29, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Bruce Brown (11) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates in the final seconds of the fourth quarter during the Nuggets' 94-89 NBA Finals clinching win over the Miami Heat at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
    AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

    The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have "significant interest" in signing Bruce Brown this summer, but NBA insider Marc Stein reported Thursday that the franchise doesn't have a "great shot" at landing the Denver Nuggets veteran.

    Stein wrote:

    "I don't get the sense that the Lakers have a great shot at winning the Bruce Brown Sweepstakes for the same reason even teams with the full $12.4 million midlevel exception for non-taxpaying teams appear to have lost out on Max Strus: Some teams out there believe that Brown will command a contract that requires salary-cap space above the midlevel exception if the in-demand guard decides he is indeed prepared to leave the freshly minted champions in Denver."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Lakers Rumors: Bruce Brown Doesn't Have 'Great Shot' at Landing Contract with LA
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon