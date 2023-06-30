B/R's Final 2023 NHL Free Agency Big Board

B/R's Final 2023 NHL Free Agency Big BoardJune 30, 2023
With the 2023 NHL draft now over, the focus of the hockey world shifts toward the free-agent market. For the first time since 2019, it returns to its usual date of July 1 at noon ET.
Following the March trade deadline, we published an updated ranking of this year's top unrestricted free agents. As we draw closer to July 1, it's time to revisit and publish our final rankings of this year's best UFAs.
The depth of talent is shallow in this year's free-agent pool. Most of the notable names, such as Patrick Kane and Ryan O'Reilly, are aging stars whose best years appear to be behind them. Others, such as Matt Dumba and Max Domi, would be considered second-tier in a deeper free-agent market.
Despite the lack of available stars in their playing prime, we should expect the usual frenzy of opening-day signings as clubs scramble to snap up the best talent.
The following is our ranking of this summer's top 15 NHL unrestricted free agents along with a list of honorable mentions. Our assessments are based on previous and current performances.
Honorable Mentions
Patrice Bergeron and David Krejčí: Aging but still effective centers, Bergeron and Krejčí would draw plenty of attention in this summer's free-agent market. However, the Bruins expect these two to retire.
Shayne Gostisbehere: A offensive defenseman, the 30-year-old Gostisbehere netted 41 points this season split between the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes. It's the fourth time he's exceeded 40 points in his nine NHL seasons.
Ryan Graves: At 6'5" and 220 pounds, Graves is a big shutdown defenseman who was among the league leaders in plus/minus (plus-34) this season. He also tallied 26 points, making it the third time in his five NHL seasons that he's reached or exceeded that plateau.
John Klingberg: Klingberg bet on himself last summer by signing a one-year, $7 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks in hopes of boosting his stock in this summer's UFA market. A six-time 40-plus point producer, the 30-year-old blueliner managed 33 points split between the Ducks and Minnesota Wild last season.
Max Pacioretty: When healthy, Pacioretty is a reliable 30-plus goal scorer. However, he tore his Achilles again this past season, limiting the 34-year-old left winger to only five games with the Carolina Hurricanes. Those injuries could cut short his playing career.
Tomáš Tatar: Skating with the New Jersey Devils, the 32-year-old winger netted 20 goals for the seventh time along with exceeding the 40-point plateau (48) for the sixth time. However, he managed only one point in 12 playoff games.
James van Riemsdyk: Injuries limited the 6'3", 208-pound van Riemsdyk to 12 goals and 29 points in 61 games with the hapless Philadelphia Flyers. A seven-time 20-plus goal scorer, the 34-year-old left winger could still have some value for clubs seeking experienced middle-six forward depth.
15. Jonathan Toews
A future Hall of Famer who led the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups, Jonathan Toews faces an uncertain future. After 15 active seasons with Chicago, the 35-year-old center will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Toews is completing an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million. Winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2009-10 and the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 2012-13, he was once considered among the elite two-way centers in the league.
Health issues, however, have plagued Toews in recent years. He missed the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season due to chronic immune response syndrome. Long COVID symptoms limited him to just 31 points in 53 games in 2022-23. Nevertheless, he remains a notable name worth monitoring once the free-agent period begins.
Toews will likely take his time before reaching a decision on whether to play or retire. Despite his recent decline, he would still attract interest from playoff contenders drawn to his experience, leadership and two-way abilities. Any deal would likely be a low-cost, one-year contract with Toews likely to fill a checking-line role.
14. Joonas Korpisalo
After nearly eight seasons of inconsistent play with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Joonas Korpisalo was shipped to the Los Angeles Kings on March 1. The 29-year-old goaltender had a strong finish to the season, winning seven of 11 starts with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.
Inconsistency, however, plagued Korpisalo again in the playoffs. He won just two of six games with a 3.77 GAA and .892 SP as the Kings were eliminated from the opening round by the Edmonton Oilers in six games.
Korpisalo is completing a one-year, $1.3 million contract. With the Kings possessing just $4.5 million in cap space with 16 active roster players under contract for 2023-24, he could be an affordable short-term re-signing.
So far, however, there's no indication if he and the Kings will reach an agreement on a new deal. The lack of quality goalies in this summer's free-agent market could help Korpisalo land with another NHL club, though probably on another one-year deal worth at most $2 million.
13. Matt Dumba
Once an invaluable member of the Minnesota Wild's blue-line corps, Matt Dumba has seen his offensive numbers decline in recent years. With the Wild carrying just $8.3 million in cap space for 2023-24, it appears they will part ways with the 28-year-old defenseman.
Dumba is completing a five-year contract with an annual salary cap hit of $6 million. His chances of getting even a comparable deal via free agency appear slim. Since netting a career-best 50 points in 2017-18, his production has steadily declined, scoring just 14 points in 79 games this season.
Despite the drop in his scoring, Dumba still logged 21:17 of ice time per game in 2022-23 including 1:49 per game on the penalty kill. He can still play a physical game, blocking 116 shots and throwing 104 hits this season.
Dumba probably won't get a lucrative long-term contract this summer. Nevertheless, he should draw attention from clubs seeking blueliners who skate well and can log big minutes. Perhaps moving on to a club with more scoring punch can help him regain his scoring touch.
12. Jason Zucker
A four-time 20-plus goal scorer earlier in his career with the Minnesota Wild, Jason Zucker was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins in February 2020. Between the two clubs, he finished that season with 20 goals and 41 points in 60 games.
Zucker seemed like a good fit in Pittsburgh but injuries limited him to just 35 points in 79 games over the following two seasons. However, the 31-year-old winger enjoyed a healthy and productive campaign in 2022-23 with 27 goals and 48 points. He was among the few bright spots for the Penguins as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
The Penguins' acquisition of winger Reilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights likely spells the end of Zucker's tenure in Pittsburgh. He's completing a five-year contract with an average annual cap hit of $5.5 million.
Zucker's bounce-back performance could make him enticing to clubs seeking an experienced scoring winger in this summer's free-agent market. He likely won't can't a long-term offer at this stage in his career. Nevertheless, a three-year deal worth around $4 million annually could be in the cards.
11. Max Domi
The 2022-23 season began for Max Domi with the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks. It ended with him as a member of the Dallas Stars coming off one of the best performances of his eight-year NHL career.
Domi bet on himself by signing a one-year, $3 million contract with Chicago. After tallying 18 goals and 49 points in 60 games, he was shipped to the playoff-bound Stars at the trade deadline. He netted just seven points in 20 regular season games for Dallas but stepped up in the postseason to finish fourth among their playoff scorers with 13 points in 19 games.
A versatile and feisty forward who can play center or wing, the 28-year-old Domi has played for six NHL clubs. The much-traveled forward will likely seek a long-term contract that provides him with some stability.
Domi's defensive game still needs work, but he's a hardworking middle-six forward who doesn't shy away from physical play and has a decent scoring touch. He could end up with a three or four-year deal with an average annual value of around $4 million.
10. Tristan Jarry
The Pittsburgh Penguins' starting goaltender since 2020-21, Tristan Jarry has been hampered by injuries and inconsistent play. Nevertheless, he reportedly sought an extension worth between five and six years during contract talks earlier in the season.
Jarry won at least 24 games in each of the last three seasons, including a career-best 34 victories in 2021-22. That season also saw him finish with a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. However, Jarry struggled in the 2021 playoffs with just two wins, a 3.18 GAA and a save percentage of .888.
The Penguins lack a suitable replacement for Jarry within their system. However, there is no indication that Kyle Dubas, their new hockey operations president and interim general manager, has engaged in serious discussions with the 28-year-old netminder.
Jarry is completing a three-year contract with an annual cap hit of $3.5 million. He could find it difficult to land a five or six-year contract on the open market. However, the thin goalie market could help him get a three or four-year deal with a pay raise to $4.5 million annually. Daily Faceoff's Mike McKenna believes he'd be a fit with the Ottawa Senators.
9. Michael Bunting
Signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs in July 2021, Michael Bunting enjoyed two solid seasons with his hometown club. However, it appears that he and the Leafs are parting ways. On June 22, TSN's Chris Johnston reported there hadn't been any substantial contract negotiations between the two sides.
Bunting netted 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games during his first season with the Leafs. The 27-year-old left winger reached the 23-goal mark again in 2022-23 in 82 games, but his points dropped to 49. He's a scrappy forward who proved he can hold his own skating alongside stars such as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
Coming off a two-year contract with an average annual cap hit of $950,000, Bunting has made the case for a substantial raise on his next contract. However, the Leafs possess $5.9 million in projected cap space, though they'll also get an additional $5.6 million of wiggle room with Jake Muzzin on long-term injury reserve.
With 17 active roster players under contract and goaltender Ilya Samsonov to re-sign, it appears the Leafs will invest their cap space elsewhere. Bunting's ability to play alongside top-six forwards and the gritty element to his game could earn him a pay bump to $4 million annually on a four or five-year deal.
8. Frederik Andersen
Injuries have hampered Frederik Andersen over the past three seasons. Such is the limited depth in this summer's free-agent goaltender market that the 33-year-old Dane remains among the best potentially available.
When healthy, Andersen put up solid numbers over the past two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was among the league leaders in 2021-22 with 35 wins, a 2.17 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. In nine playoff games this spring, he had five wins with a sparking 1.83 GAA and .927 SP.
On June 19, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported the Hurricanes were holding contract talks with Andersen and backup Antti Raanta. Both netminders previously expressed their willingness to stay in Carolina.
Andersen is coming off a two-year contract with the Hurricanes worth an average annual value of $4.5 million. His injury history could force him to accept another short-term contract for perhaps a lower annual cap hit between $3 million and $4 million.
7. J.T. Compher
According to The Athletic's Peter Baugh, J.T. Compher is heading to the free-agent market after seven seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. He's completing a four-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.5 million.
Given the limited depth of talented centers among this summer's unrestricted free-agent class, this is an excellent time for Compher to go to market. He's coming off a career-best 17 goals and 35 assists for 52 points this season with the Avalanche.
A solid two-way center, Compher adjusted well to second-line center duty this season in Colorado, sitting third among Avalanche forwards with an average ice time of 20:32. He's a strong forechecker and can also play on the wing.
Clubs in need of an energetic, versatile middle-six forward with Stanley Cup experience will be drawn to Compher. He could seek a seven-year contract with an annual salary-cap hit of $5.5 million.
6. Patrick Kane
Had Patrick Kane enjoyed a productive performance this season he would've sat atop this year's unrestricted free-agent class. However, a sharp decline in his production combined with a hip-resurfacing procedure in early June dents the future hall-of-famer's value in this summer's market.
A year removed from a 92-point performance with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane managed just 57 points in 73 games split between Chicago and the New York Rangers. He showed flashes of his usual stardom this season but wasn't the dominant playmaker the hockey world had come to know.
Kane is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six months which could see him miss the start of the 2023-24 season. On June 24, NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis posted a video of Kane already rehabbing from his surgery as he shot pucks and skated with assistance.
Coming off an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million, Kane won't earn anything like that again at this stage in his career. Nevertheless, his championship pedigree ensures there will be clubs monitoring his recovery.
At some point, perhaps later in the summer or in early autumn, Kane could end up signing with a playoff contender. However, it could be only a one-year contract for less than $5 million as they'll want to ensure he can regain his high-scoring form before talking long-term investment.
5. Tyler Bertuzzi
After nearly six seasons with the rebuilding Detroit Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi was traded to the Boston Bruins before the March trade deadline. He finished the regular season with 16 points in 21 games for the Bruins, then tied with Brad Marchand as their leading playoff scorer with 10 points in seven games.
A feisty but oft-injured winger with a good scoring touch, the 28-year-old Bertuzzi totaled 30 points in 50 games in 2022-23. He's only a year removed from a career-best performance of 30 goals and 32 assists for 62 points in 68 games. Bertuzzi is completing a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4.8 million.
Bertuzzi's production when healthy and his willingness to battle for pucks make him an attractive option in this summer's free-agent market. His chemistry with David Pastrňák could also prompt the Bruins to re-sign him. NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss believes that should be their priority following their trade of Taylor Hall to Chicago in a cost-cutting move.
The Bruins have $10.9 million in projected cap space with 14 active roster players under contract for 2023-24. They have sufficient space to re-sign Bertuzzi, who could command over $6 million annually on the open market. That won't leave much room for other signings unless the Bruins shed more salary in the trade market.
4. Alex Killorn
The good news for Alex Killorn is he's coming off a career-best performance of 27 goals, 37 assists and 64 points in 82 games in his contract year. The bad news is the long-time Tampa Bay Lightning winger turns 34 on Sept. 14 in what will be the first year of his next contract.
Age isn't the only factor that could hurt Killorn's attempt to land a lucrative long-term deal if he goes to market on July 1. He's also logged a lot of ice time. In his 11 seasons, the durable winger sits tenth among all NHL skaters in regular-season games played with 805. He's also seventh in total playoff games over that period with 140.
That much playing time could make potential suitors leery of investing too much for too long in Killorn. Nevertheless, his role in helping the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 could still draw interest from clubs willing to invest in a three or four-year deal at a raise above the $4.5 million annual cap hit of his expiring contract.
Killorn's abilities as a reliable two-way forward with six 40-plus point seasons on his resume could also spur the Lightning to attempt to re-sign him. Their limited cap space for 2023-24, however, could see him heading to the market on July 1.
3. Ryan O'Reilly
The top center in this year's unrestricted free-agent market, Ryan O'Reilly has been among the NHL's best two-way forwards. A low-penalized player who has never had more than 18 penalty minutes in a season, O'Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy leading the St. Louis Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup. He also took home the Frank J. Selke Trophy that season.
Since then, however, the 32-year-old O'Reilly's performance has been in a slow decline. From his career-best 77 points in '18-'19, he managed 58 points in 2021-22. Injuries limited him to 53 games and 30 points split between the Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022-23, though he had nine points in 11 postseason contests with the Leafs.
O'Reilly's playoff performance with the Leafs could convince contenders seeking a reliable and experienced two-way center with leadership skills that he's still got game. He's no longer capable of filling a full-time first-line center position, but would certainly be effective in a second-line role.
Completing a seven-year deal worth an average annual value of $7.5 million. O'Reilly likely won't get a similar contract at this stage in his career. Still, he could land a four-year deal worth around $5.5 million with a playoff contender.
2. Dmitry Orlov
The top defenseman in this summer's free-agent market, Dmitry Orlov is coming off a six-year contract worth an average annual value of $5.1 million. The 31-year-old could seek over $6 million annually on a five-year deal.
Orlov spent nearly 11 seasons with the Washington Capitals until acquired by the Boston Bruins on Feb. 23. A defensive blueliner who can chip in offensively, his production exploded during his brief tenure with the Bruins. After netting 19 points in 43 games with the Capitals, he tallied 17 points in 23 games for Boston along with eight assists in seven playoff games.
The Bruins, however, have only $10.9 million in projected cap space with 14 active roster players under contract for 2023-24. With Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm patrolling their blue line carrying expensive long-term contracts, general manager Don Sweeney admitted that it's unlikely they can afford to bring back Orlov.
Given Orlov's two-way skills and playoff experience, he won't lack suitors in this summer's market. Contenders will come calling willing to pay his asking price.
1. Vladimir Tarasenko
After nearly 11 full seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Vladimir Tarasenko was traded on Feb. 9 to the New York Rangers. The 31-year-old right winger finished the season with 18 goals and 50 points in 69 games splits between both clubs. He also had three goals and four points in seven playoff games with the Rangers.
Those were respectable numbers for Tarasenko, but well below the 33-plus goals and 66-or-more points that he's reached six times in his career. That includes a career-best 82-point performance in 2021-22 after being limited by shoulder injuries to 24 points in 34 games over the previous two seasons.
There's no indication the Rangers will re-sign Tarasenko. That's no surprise given their salary-cap limitations and with young restricted free agents like K'Andre Miller and Alexis Lafrenière. Coming off an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $7.5 million, he could seek a similar cap hit on his next deal.
Despite the dip in Tarasenko's production this season, he's shown the ability to bounce back. He'll attract interest from contenders seeking experienced scoring punch at right wing.
